Texans WR Metchie on field for 1st day of camp after missing last year following cancer diagnosis

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2023 at 3:08 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans receiver John Metchie III returned to practice on Wednesday, the first day of training camp, after missing his entire rookie season following a leukemia diagnosis. Metchie was a full participant in the almost two-hour workout after being cleared to return a little more than a year after revealing he had acute promyelocytic leukemia. General manager Nick Caserio raved about the work Metchie put in to get back on the field after completing his cancer treatments.



“It just speaks to John’s mental and physical toughness, the way he’s wired,” Caserio said. “He’s a pretty unique person. There’s not many people like John Metchie in this world, not many athletes that have had to endure some of the things that he’s had to go through. But it speaks to his perseverance … what he’s made of and the people around him.” Caserio credited the team’s medical staff for helping Metchie work his way back after his difficult year. Metchie didn’t speak to reporters Wednesday but was all smiles on the field as he ran through drills and caught passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

