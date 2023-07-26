Tyler’s historic brick streets to get $870,000 in improvements

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2023 at 3:47 pm

TYLER – The Tyler City Council approved on Wednesday a $873,961 contract to rehabilitate roughly 21,355 square feet of brick streets. Our news partners at KETK report that the contract is with Crown Civil Construction Corporation, and work is scheduled to begin this fall. As part of the project, Bois D’Arc Avenue from South Oakwood Street to the railroad tracks will be reconstructed.



The following locations will have work done:

S. College Avenue

N. Bois D’Arc Avenue

S. Bois D’Arc Avenue

N. Border Avenue

S. Bonner Avenue

W. Erwin Street

W. Houston Street

S. Vine Street

S. Chilton Avenue

E. Oakwood Street

S. Kennedy Avenue

Goodman Street

S. Oakland Avenue

