Crane partially collapses in midtown Manhattan

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2023 at 8:54 am

(NEW YORK) -- A crane caught fire and partially collapsed off a high-rise building in midtown Manhattan, New York during Wednesday morning's commute, according to officials.

Six people have been injured, including two firefighters, officials said.

The NYPD is urging people to avoid 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41st Street to West 42nd Street.

