Larry Smith sworn in as president of Sheriffs’ Association of Texas

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2023 at 8:44 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith was sworn in as President of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas at an event in Fort Worth on Tuesday night, according to our news partner KETK. As president, Smith will represent sheriffs from all of Texas’ 254 counties and oversee day-to-day affairs at the association, which is said to be one of the oldest law enforcement associations in the nation and the host of the largest composite gatherings of officers in the Lone Star State. One of Smith’s top priorities is addressing mental health in Texas jails, stating “the largest mental health facility in most cities is the county jail.” Another of his priorities is addressing the border crisis and getting help to sheriff’s offices in those regions.

Smith was joined at the conference on Tuesday by Smith County Judge Neal Franklin, who swore him in, as well as former Smith County Sheriff J. B. Smith and Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, both of whom are former SAT presidents.

Smith has served as Smith County Sheriff since 2013, and announced in May his intentions to seek reelection in 2024.

