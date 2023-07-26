Today is Wednesday July 26, 2023
Man suspected of shooting Dallas-area doctor shot by police

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2023 at 4:07 am
CEDAR HILL (AP) — Police say a man suspected of shooting and injuring a doctor at a Dallas-area medical building was shot and injured by police after he was involved in a crash with another vehicle and could be seen with a long gun. Police in Cedar Hill, located just southwest of Dallas, said that officers were dispatched at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday to Methodist Family Health Center after getting a call about a person with a gun in the building. A minute later, the dispatcher heard a gunshot. Arriving officers saw a man on the ground in front of the building with a gunshot wound and a man with a long gun leaving the scene. Police say the suspect was then shot by police after he was involved in a vehicle collision and could be seen with the long gun.



