TJC and UT Tyler create a unique scholarship program

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2023 at 4:30 pm

TYLER — Leadership from Tyler Junior College and The University of Texas at Tyler announced Monday the creation of the TJC and UT Tyler Promise Transfer Scholarship. According to our news partner KETK, starting this fall, the scholarship will enable TJC grads who have been in the college’s promise program to take the next step up to UT Tyler to continue their education. The James I. Perkins Family Foundation, who funded the first 25 scholarships at $8,000 each, announced Monday they would fund an additional 25 more for a total gift to the program of $400,000.



According to TJC, TJC Promise students can sign up for the program during their freshman year in high school and agree to meet certain criteria to ensure they are college ready. When successful, those participants will not pay for two years of tuition and fees at Tyler Junior College.

