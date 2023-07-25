Today is Tuesday July 25, 2023
Tracy Morgan talks aging, dating and that Walmart truck crash in Max’s teaser to ‘Takin’ It Too Far’ special

July 25, 2023
Max/Paul Mobley

Former Saturday Night Live star and legendary comedian Tracy Morgan apparently isn't holding back in his first standup special for streaming service Max.

According to a new teaser released Tuesday, July 25, Morgan touches on various hot button topics, including dating in his 50s, gentrification and what he's doing with all his Walmart settlement money.

Morgan was nearly killed in 2014 when a sleep-deprived driver for the company rammed a vehicle in which Tracy was traveling. The wreck on the New Jersey Turnpike left Morgan severely injured and his friend James McNair dead.

The company settled for an undisclosed sum, but as Tracy has joked, it was apparently a lot.

Tracy split from his wife of five years, Megan Wollover, in 2020. "I'm dating again," he riffs at the trailer's close. "My Tinder profile is a Walmart truck dropping off a bag of money on my front lawn."

Morgan's "most edgy and fearless special yet" is his first for the streaming service.

Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far debuts August 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



