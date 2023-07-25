Today is Tuesday July 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2023 at 10:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Trader Joe's

(NEW YORK) -- Trader Joe's shoppers should check their pantries for two kinds of the company's cookie products that were recently recalled because they "may contain rocks."

The retailer announced in a press release on July 21 that it had been notified about the possible contamination by a supplier. The two kinds of cookie products impacted by the recall include Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

The Almond Windmill Cookies bear the SKU# 98744 and SELL BY dates of 10/19/23 through 10/21/23. The Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies bear the SKU# 82752, with SELL BY dates of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23.

It is not known if there have been any reports of injury or illness at this time.

Trader Joe's added that the "potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed."

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," the statement read. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

Customers with further questions can contact Trader Joe's customer relations by phone or email.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," the retailer stated.

Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC