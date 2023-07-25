Today is Tuesday July 25, 2023
Over 100 grams of meth seized during traffic stop

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2023 at 9:00 am
Over 100 grams of meth seized during traffic stopHARRISON COUNTY — A man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the seizure of several drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. According to our news partner KETK, on Saturday, a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Pinecrest and Highway 59. The driver was identified as Eduordo Garcia. While speaking with the Garcia, officials said the deputy received consent to search the vehicle. The search reportedly led to the discovery of 127 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 9.5 grams of cocaine, a firearm, a scale and a package containing small empty plastic bags. Garcia was booked into the Harrison County Jail on the charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.



