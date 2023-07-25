Grand jury probing efforts to overturn 2020 election reconvenes

(WASHINGTON) -- The grand jury that has been hearing evidence about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election has reconvened.

Grand jurors were seen by ABC News arriving at the courthouse in Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning.

The grand jury has been meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Special counsel Jack Smith informed Trump by letter on July 16 that Trump is a target in his investigation.

The letter indicates that an indictment of the former president could be imminent.

Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, as well as Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving the presidency.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and has dismissed the probe as a political witch hunt.

