Today is Tuesday July 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Grand jury probing efforts to overturn 2020 election reconvenes

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2023 at 8:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Creativeye99/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The grand jury that has been hearing evidence about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election has reconvened.

Grand jurors were seen by ABC News arriving at the courthouse in Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning.

The grand jury has been meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Special counsel Jack Smith informed Trump by letter on July 16 that Trump is a target in his investigation.

The letter indicates that an indictment of the former president could be imminent.

Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, as well as Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving the presidency.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and has dismissed the probe as a political witch hunt.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC