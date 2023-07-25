The Biden administration proposes new rules to boost mental health coverage

July 25, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The new regulations announced Tuesday would require insurers to study whether their customers have equal access to medical and mental health benefits and to take remedial action, if necessary. The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act requires that insurers provide the same level of coverage for both mental and physical health care. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care.

