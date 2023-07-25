Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill reaches settlement in incident

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2023 at 6:03 am

ByESPN.com news

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has reached a settlement with the other party involved in an incident at a Miami Beach marina last month, attorneys for both sides announced Monday.

“The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences,” Evan Feldman, the attorney for an employee of Kelley Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, the attorney for Hill, said in a joint statement provided to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to WPLG-TV in Miami, Hill allegedly hit a marina employee during a “disagreement” that Sunday. Miami sports radio show host Andy Slater reported that Hill slapped the employee on the back of the head but said the person declined to press charges at the time.

The incident was under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department, but no charges were filed against Hill.

The Dolphins released a statement last month through a spokesperson acknowledging the reported incident.

Hill, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time first team All-Pro, is entering his second season with the Dolphins after spending the first six of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins veteran players are scheduled to report to training camp Tuesday.

Information from ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques was used in this report.

