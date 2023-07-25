Broncos’ Eyioma Uwazurike suspended for betting on NFL games

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2023 at 6:03 am

ByJEFF LEGWOLD

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s policy on gambling, the league announced Monday.

Uwazurike bet on NFL games during the 2022 season, the league said. He can petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2022, Uwazurike played in eight games last season with 165 snaps on defense and had the opportunity to push for more playing time this season.

“We were informed by the NFL [on Monday] that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy,” the Broncos said in a statement. “Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously.”

The NFL has now suspended 10 players this year for violations of its gambling policy. Three were suspended indefinitely last month: Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor. In addition, Tennessee Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for six games.

Earlier this year, four Detroit Lions players and one Washington Commanders player were suspended for violating the policy.

In 2022, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, then with the Atlanta Falcons, was suspended for all of the ensuing season for violating the policy. Ridley was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year.

The policy prohibits players from betting on the NFL; gambling at a team’s facility, including its hotel during road trips; from having others make bets for them; from entering a sportsbook facility; and from playing daily fantasy football.

NFL officials have said the league plans to reinforce its gambling policy to players. All rookies are required to attend mandatory education sessions and a group of league officials is making in-person visits to team facilities to emphasize and clarify what activities are prohibited.

During the Broncos’ offseason program, coach Sean Payton was asked about the team’s efforts to make players aware and understand the league’s gambling policy.

“We got a packet from the league,” he said at the time. “Obviously, when policies change, it’s our job to educate [the players]. [Vice president of football operations and compliance] Mark Thewes was awesome. We’re professional teachers. The packet we received, we looked at, studied [it] closely and then we presented it in our own PowerPoint. I probably had 20 minutes on it to really make sure everyone has it.

“If you’re a teacher and half your class gets a D, you better look at yourself. It’s not the policy, but it’s the implementation, the understanding, and the educating of the policy. I presented a week and a half ago, and now someone officially will present [it]. Hopefully it won’t be from that eight-page handout we received because that was more confusing after I read it than it was before I looked at it. I think we’re all on the same page.”

