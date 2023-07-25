Raiders sign three-time Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders signed three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters on Monday to help upgrade their secondary.

Terms were not disclosed but, according to multiple reports, Peters received a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old Peters, a seven-year veteran who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL, was a free agent for the first time and is coming off a career-low one interception last season for the Baltimore Ravens. But his 32 career picks are 26 more than the rest of the Raiders’ cornerbacks combined.

The Raiders’ six interceptions as a team last year were tied for the NFL low and only two picks came from a cornerback — backup Amik Robertson. Las Vegas was also last in the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with six.

Las Vegas returns slot cornerback Nate Hobbs, who played on the outside at times last season, along with Robertson, Sam Webb, Tyler Hall, Bryce Cosby and Ike Brown.

The Raiders used a fourth-round pick on Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett and also signed veterans Brandon Facyson, Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. in free agency, while adding undrafted rookies Jordan Perryman and Azizi Hearn.

Peters, a two-time first-team All-Pro, instantly is the Raiders’ most accomplished cornerback.

A first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, Peters was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading the league in interceptions (8) and touchdowns (2). He also has played for the Los Angeles Rams, and his 32 interceptions, six pick-sixes and 822 interception return yards are the most of any active player since 2015.

Peters is known for his highly emotional and volatile play, which has led to heated confrontations over the years.

Perhaps most famously to Raiders fans was when Peters was on the Chiefs, and his late hit on Derek Carr in 2017 nearly started a benches-clearing brawl, only for then-Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch to run on the field from the sideline to protect Peters. Lynch and Peters are cousins who both grew up in Oakland, California.

Last season, Peters had to be restrained in an emotional outburst with Ravens coach John Harbaugh in the final moments of Baltimore’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

And while Peters is joining his fourth team, it is the first time he hit the open market as he was traded twice — from the Chiefs to the Rams in 2018 and from the Rams to the Ravens midway through the 2019 season.

The 6-foot, 197-pound Peters has 346 career tackles and 11 forced fumbles.

The Raiders on Monday also announced the signing of veteran free agent defensive end Isaac Rochell, who appeared in one game for Las Vegas last season.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.

