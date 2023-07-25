Seahawks give Uchenna Nwosu 3-year extension worth up to $59M

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2023 at 6:02 am

ByESPN.com news

The Seattle Seahawks are signing outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu to a three-year extension worth up to $59 million, his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

The deal includes $32 million guaranteed and comes two days before the Seahawks’ first practice of training camp.

Nwosu, 26, was the Seahawks’ best pass-rusher last season and a bright spot on their underperforming front seven.

In his first season with Seattle after four with the Los Angeles Chargers, Nwosu set career-highs in sacks (9.5), QB hits (26), forced fumbles (four) and tackles for loss (12) while starting all 17 games.

Nwosu was entering the last year of a two-year, $19.055 million deal he signed before last season. At the time, it marked the largest APY of any contract the Seahawks had given to an outside free-agent addition under general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, a distinction now owned by defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, whom Seattle signed for three years and $51.53 million in March.

Nwosu’s last Seahawks contract carried a $13.01 million cap charge for 2023 that will likely be lowered with his extension, giving Seattle more breathing room against the NFL’s spending limit.

A second-round pick by the Chargers out of USC in 2018, Nwosu has 24.5 sacks in five seasons.

