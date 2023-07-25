McCormick has 6 RBIs, Díaz hits RBI single in the ninth to give Astros 10-9 win over Rangers

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2023 at 11:53 pm

HOUSTON — — Chas McCormick homered with a career-high six RBI before a tiebreaking RBI single by Yainer Díaz with one out in the ninth lifted the Houston Astros to a 10-9 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night. The victory moves Houston within 2 games of the Rangers, who lead the AL West. “That was the win of the year so far,” manager Dusty Baker said. Rookie Alex Speas (0-2) walked Kyle Tucker to start the ninth before McCormick walked with one out. Díaz then lined his single to right field and Tucker slid in just before the tag to set off Houston’s celebration. The play was reviewed and upheld. Ryan Pressly (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

