Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu agree on a 3-year extension worth up to $59 million

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2023 at 9:09 pm
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have locked up edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for the next three seasons, agreeing to an extension worth up to $59 million on the cusp of training camp. Nwosu’s deal includes $32 million guaranteed and was confirmed to The Associated Press by his agents from Rosenhaus Sports Representation on Monday night. Seattle’s players report for camp on Tuesday with the first on-field work slated for Wednesday. Nwosu thrived in 2022, his first season with the Seahawks. He started all 17 games and set career highs in sacks with 9 1/2 and tackles with 66. Nwosu had 12 tackles for loss, forced three fumbles and recovered two.



