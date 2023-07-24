NFL suspends Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling on games

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2023 at 9:07 pm

DENVER (AP) — The NFL indefinitely suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike on Monday for betting on league games during the 2022 season. Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022 who played in eight games as a rookie, becomes the 10th player this offseason to be suspended for gambling on games or betting on other sports while in NFL locker rooms. He will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.

