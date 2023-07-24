Rookie QBs C.J. Stroud of Texans, Anthony Richardson of Colts agree to guaranteed 4-year contracts

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2023 at 9:05 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie quarterbacks C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts have both agreed to fully guaranteed, four-year contracts. Stroud agreed to a $36 million deal with Houston, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, agreed to a $34 million contract.

