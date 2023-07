North East Texas teen found after AMBER Alert

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2023 at 8:43 pm

CLARKSVILLE – An AMBER Alert issued Monday afternoon reached a safe conclusion. According to our news partner KETK, Red River County Sheriff’s report that 15-year-old Erika Anderson was found safe early Monday evening and is being reunited with her family. At this time, that is all the details that are available.

