Man gets 12 years in prison for a shooting at a Texas school that injured 3 when he was a student

fORT WORTH (AP) — A 19-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a jury on Monday after being found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2021 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two other students and a teacher. Timothy Simpkins had faced up to life in prison following his conviction last week by the Tarrant County jury. Simpkins was 18 when he opened fire on Oct. 6, 2021, inside Timberview High School in Arlington during a fight with Zaccheaus Selby, who was 15 at the time and was among those wounded.

Taking the witness stand during the trial’s punishment phase, he said that he understood what he did was wrong and that there was nothing he could say to justify what he did. Simpkins repeatedly told jurors that he carried the gun to defend himself. “I truly am sorry. I’m just asking for another chance,” Simpkins said. According to testimony, Selby went straight to Simpkins when he entered the classroom late that morning and began beating Simpkins. After the two were separated, Simpkins fired at Selby, striking him three times. Another student was grazed by a bullet while running to safety, and a teacher was shot in the shoulder



