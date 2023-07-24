Driver arrested for running over pedestrian near Tyler

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2023 at 3:31 pm

TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a driver has been arrested after allegedly running over a pedestrian around 12:15 a.m. on Monday near State Highway 64 West and County Road 1125 in Tyler, according to our news partners at KETK.

Jesus Mora, 38, called 911 and told dispatchers that he had ran over a man with his vehicle and fled the scene, according to authorities. The sheriff’s office said another witness had called 911 and reported that Mora had run over the pedestrian on purpose before leaving the scene.

When sheriff’s office deputies arrived on the scene, officials said a witness showed them a ditch next to County Road 1125 where the pedestrian was located. UT Health EMS and Dixie Fire Department arrived on the scene and administered first aid to the victim who was fading in and out of consciousness, according to authorities.

The victim, who was identified as Rogelio Flores, 45 of Tyler, was transported to a local hospital to be treated and is in stable condition, officials said.

Mora was detained and taken to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office where investigators interviewed him, according to a press release. Mora was then taken to the Smith County Jail where he was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond was at $200,000.

