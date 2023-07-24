LIST: East Texas counties under burn bans

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2023 at 3:17 pm

ANGELINA COUNTY – Several East Texas counties have enacted burn bans due to dry conditions and fire risk.

When a county issues a burn ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited in that county. Courtesy of our news partners at KETK, here is a list of burn bans across East Texas:

ANDERSON COUNTY

Anderson County Judge Carey McKinney has issued a seven-day burn ban put into effect on July 20. On July 24, the commissioner’s court voted to extend the ban for 90 days.

ANGELINA COUNTY

Angelina County Judge Keith Wright issued a burn ban and local state of disaster on July 20, active for the next seven days unless extended by the county’s commissioner’s court.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis issued a burn ban and declaration of disaster with threat of wildfires on July 20.

The ban will be active for the next seven days unless extended by the county’s commissioner’s court, and bans the practice of outdoor burning. A violation of the order is a class c misdemeanor with a fine not to exceed $500.

Cherokee County’s burn ban is also in effect for the entire City of Troup, according to city officials.

HOUSTON COUNTY

Houston County Judge Tim Lovell declared a local state of disaster and issued a burn ban on July 19. According to the burn ban, the declaration of local disaster will continue for seven days unless renewed by the Commissioners Court.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell signed a declaration of disaster and order prohibiting outdoor burning on July 21 effective immediately.

The order prohibits all outdoor burning with the exception of activities related to public health and safety.

POLK COUNTY

On July 19, Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy issued a burn ban due to a lack of rainfall and hot and dry forecasts. The burn ban will continue until rescinded, but will need authorization from the commissioners court to continue for more than seven days.

SHELBY COUNTY

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a burn ban is effect for Shelby County as of July 22.

