Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Brookston girl

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2023 at 12:33 pm
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Brookston girlBROOKSTON – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15 years old girl who was suspected of being abducted in the town of Brookston, TX which is near Paris.The victim is a white female named Erika Anderson, though she may use the name Erika McCarver. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie. The suspect is 22-year-old Jonathan Ramirez. He is driving a green and beige 2009 Toyota Camry. The license number is RWW6625.
If you have any information please call your local 9-1-1.



