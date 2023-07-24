Today is Monday July 24, 2023
Longview Public Library changing hours of operation

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2023 at 8:43 am
Longview Public Library changing hours of operationLONGVIEW — The Longview Public Library will be changing it’s hours of operation starting on Monday, July 31, according to the City of Longview. According to our news partner KETK, the library is making these changes in order to better accommodate rising daily patron attendance. The press release added that some minor adjustments might be made to weekly youth and adult programs. In total, the library won’t be losing any hours, officials said. The library’s curbside pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week from Monday through Friday, according to a City of Longview press release. The library’s new hours of operation will be: Monday – Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday: 1 – 5 p.m. Computers will shut down 30 minutes before the end of each day.



