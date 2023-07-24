UN Command says it’s communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2023 at 4:05 am

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The deputy commander of the U.N. Command says it has started conversations with North Korea over an American soldier who ran into the North last week across the Koreas’ border. Gen. Andrew Harrison said the process has started through a communications line set up under the armistice agreement that stopped the fighting of the 1950-53 Korean War. He said the well-being of Pvt. Travis King remains the command’s primary concern, but refused to provide more details. The update came as South Korea’s military said a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine arrived at a port on Jeju Island in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month.

