Scholarships have helped displaced Afghan students find homes on university campuses across the US

DALLAS (AP) — Those fleeing Afghanistan as the Taliban swept back into power two years ago included university students. They worried the only way they’d be able to continue their education would be to leave their homeland. Their fears were justified when the Taliban returned to a harsh Islamic rule banning women from universities and most employment. As Kabul fell in August 2021, colleges, universities and other groups across the U.S. began piecing together scholarships to help the students. Now, many Afghan students are nearing graduation at U.S. schools and planning their futures. But others still hope to find a way to get to the U.S.



