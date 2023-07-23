Avid search for missing Texas rodeo goat bringing residents of a small rural county together

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2023 at 6:43 pm

RAYMONDVILLE (AP) — The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a rural South Texas county enthralled as they are using horses, ATVs and even contemplating utilizing a helicopter to find the missing animal. Alison Savage, president of the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair, says local business have donated prizes and gifts worth more than $5,000 as a reward for the person who finds the goat. On Sunday, possible goat tracks were spotted in a cotton field near Lyford, south of Raymondville. The goat, name Willy following a Facebook poll, escaped after a youth rodeo on July 15.

