Houston police say 5 people were wounded in a shooting at an after-hours nightclub

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2023 at 6:39 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say five people were wounded in shooting at a crowded after-hours nightclub. Police Executive Assistant Chief Ban Tien said two men confronted each other outside the unlicensed club early Sunday. One of them pulled out a gun but was convinced to put it away. However, he followed the other man inside and started firing. The shooting wounded the man who was initially confronted in the parking lot along with four others, including innocent bystanders. Two people are in critical condition. Police are still looking for the gunman.

Go Back