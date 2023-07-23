Today is Sunday July 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Houston police say 5 people were wounded in a shooting at an after-hours nightclub

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2023 at 6:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say five people were wounded in shooting at a crowded after-hours nightclub. Police Executive Assistant Chief Ban Tien said two men confronted each other outside the unlicensed club early Sunday. One of them pulled out a gun but was convinced to put it away. However, he followed the other man inside and started firing. The shooting wounded the man who was initially confronted in the parking lot along with four others, including innocent bystanders. Two people are in critical condition. Police are still looking for the gunman.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC