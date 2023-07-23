Today is Sunday July 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


3 dead and 3 injured in San Antonio house fire

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2023 at 6:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio fire chief says three people were killed and three others have been injured in a house fire. Fire Department Chief Charles Hood says firefighters responded to the blaze around 3 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call in which people could be heard screaming. Hood says police officers who first arrived at the home kicked in a door and also heard people inside screaming for help. Six people _ three adults and three children_ were rescued from the home. One woman died at the scene and two others, an adult and a child, later died. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC