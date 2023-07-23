Payne Springs Fire Rescue responds to out of control outdoor burning

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2023 at 6:23 pm

PAYNE SPRINGS – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they responded to a grass fire that started because of alleged illegal outdoor burning around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Our news partners at KETK report the grass fire started in the Allen Ranch area of Payne Springs and spread to several outbuildings, one of which was completely destroyed, according to PSFR.

Officials reminded the public to always have a water source nearby and to always watch any burning.

