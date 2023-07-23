Today is Sunday July 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


3 injured in shooting outside Philadelphia bar, police say

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2023 at 2:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) -- Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting took place outside a bar in the Grays Ferry neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

All three people who were shot were listed in stable condition at local hospitals, officials said. Police believe that a 32-year-old woman who was shot was a bystander. Two men, aged 35 and 28, were also shot, police said.

Authorities were trying to determine the other two victims' involvement, if any, in the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC