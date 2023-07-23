Man accused of leading Lufkin officers on high-speed chase

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2023 at 12:14 pm

LUFKIN – A 27-year-old man was arrested late Thursday night after officials said he led officers on a high speed chase.

According to our news partners at KETK and the Lufkin Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a Dodge pickup for an expired registration in the 800 block of North Medford Drive around 11:55 p.m. when the truck refused to stop.

Officials said the 13-minute pursuit reached speeds more than 100 mph with the truck at times driving on the wrong side of the road.

The pursuit ended on Highway 69 South after officers performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver on the truck.

The driver, identified as Robert Conner IV, 27 of Pollok, taken into custody just after midnight and officials said he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

“We would like to thank Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman for personally providing backup to our officers during this incident and assisting in Conner’s arrest,” police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said. “His deputies also assisted in the incident.”

