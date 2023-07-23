Chris Jones does not report to Chiefs camp, ‘far apart’ on deal

July 23, 2023

ADAM TEICHER

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Defensive tackle Chris Jones did not report for the start of Kansas City Chiefs training camp, and the sides are “far apart” on reaching an agreement on a new contract, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Jones has one year left on the four-year, $80 million contract that he signed in 2020, which made him the ninth-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league in terms of average salary.

Jones also did not report to the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp in June.

He is subject to a daily fine of $50,000 for his absence, according to the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the players’ association.

Jones tied his career high last season with 15.5 sacks, which ranked fourth in the league and No. 1 among interior pass-rushers. He was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career after second-team selections in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

The Chiefs will begin camp on Sunday at Missouri Western State University.

