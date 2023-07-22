Today is Saturday July 22, 2023
Fourth man in Lufkin murder arrested in Louisiana

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2023 at 10:00 am
LUFKIN – The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday arrested a fourth suspect wanted in relation to the April 3 fatal shooting of Richard Coutee, of Lufkin.

Our news partners at KETK report that Jardon Castle, 18, of Jasper was arrested by Marshals around midnight in Lake Charles, La. Castle is expected to be taken back to Angelina County in the next few weeks, officials said.

“We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for all of their hard work in getting the last of these suspects into custody,” Lufkin Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said.

Castle is the fourth person to be charged with murder in relation to Coutee’s shooting. A juvenile suspect and 17-year-old Cassidy Johnson were taken into custody in April.



