Panthers sign No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to $37.9M deal

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2023 at 1:19 am

ByESPN.com news

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers signed quarterback Bryce Young to a four-year deal on Friday that will allow the top pick of the 2023 NFL draft to report to training camp on schedule.

The $37.9 million deal includes a $24.6 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Panthers’ rookies are scheduled to report to training camp Saturday in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The team’s first full practice takes place Wednesday.

Young was the last of Carolina’s rookies to sign and the first of the three quarterbacks taken among the top four picks of the NFL draft to sign.

C.J. Stroud, taken second overall by the Houston Texans, and Anthony Richardson, selected fourth by the Indianapolis Colts, remain unsigned.

Carolina traded with the Chicago Bears to move from the ninth pick to first overall. The 2021 Heisman Trophy at the University of Alabama will enter training camp as the starter ahead of veteran Andy Dalton.

Young was promoted to first team during June offseason workouts. He is expected to be the Week 1 starter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10.

The 5-foot-10, 204-pound Young impressed Carolina coach Frank Reich and his staff from the get-go with his ability to process and learn the new system. While he still has to prove himself in pads during training camp, Young has already met expectations that the Panthers had when they first targeted him.

“It’s just the next step,” Reich said when elevating Young to the first team. “We had a couple of weeks to watch Andy. Andy has continued to perform at a very high level. We’re just trying to get our team ready. Everything is about what’s best for our team, and so this was just the next step.”

Young earned the respect of the locker room as quickly as he did the coaching staff.

“Everybody is here for him,” wide receiver DJ Chark said in June. “And we believe he can take us to some really high places.”

Chark said the way the organization surrounded Young with a proven coaching staff, a veteran offensive line and brought in offensive weapons such as himself has made this “a match made in heaven for [Young].”

Young said being elevated to No. 1 won’t change his approach, which has been to go out each day and get better and earn the respect of teammates.

“For me, it’s about earning it,” Young said. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity that I have. I still think it’s a process. I’m grateful to be accepted by the team. It’s an amazing locker room, a great group of guys. I want to continue with that.

“It’s not something you’re just entitled to.”

