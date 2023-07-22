Yankees’ Jose Trevino says season over; Aaron Judge set for BP

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2023 at 1:19 am

ByESPN.com news

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino needs season-ending wrist surgery, he told reporters Friday, while star slugger Aaron Judge is set to take batting practice Sunday as he works his way back from a toe injury.

Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list before Friday’s series opener against the visiting Kansas City Royals. New York recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Trevino said he has a torn ligament in his right wrist that had been bothering him since spring training. The 30-year-old tried to play through the pain and saw action in 55 games this year; he last played Monday.

As Judge prepares to take batting practice, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that the team may be able to give a timetable for the outfielder’s return following the session.

Judge is serving his second stint on the injured list this season after tearing a ligament in his right toe June 3 while making a catch against a bullpen fence in the outfield of Dodger Stadium.

He ran the bases Wednesday and said the biggest hurdle for his return is more mental than physical.

Trevino was batting .210 with four home runs and 15 RBIs this season. He earned his first All-Star nod and Gold Glove Award in 2022, his debut season with the Yankees, finishing the campaign with a .248 batting average, 11 home runs, 12 doubles and 43 RBIs in 115 games.

In six seasons split between the Texas Rangers (2018-21) and Yankees, Trevino is a career .241 hitter with 24 home runs, 47 doubles and 113 RBIs.

Rortvedt, 25, played in 39 games for the Minnesota Twins in 2021 and five games for the Yankees earlier this season. He is a career .177 hitter with three home runs and seven RBIs. He will assume a greater role going forward along with Kyle Higashioka.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back