Ryan Reynolds backs revival of cult classic animated series ‘Biker Mice from Mars’

While his in-production Deadpool 3 is on ice for the time being because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, ABC Audio has learned Ryan Reynolds has signed on to a revival of the beloved quirky animated series Biker Mice from Mars.

The show, which first aired in 1993, centered on the race of anthropomorphic rodents, who had an earth-like civilization -- and among them some dedicated gearheads — until they were nearly wiped out by an obese fish-like humanoid alien plunderer race known as Plutarkians.

The toon centered on survivors Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie who crash-land on Earth, in Chicago, and befriend a female Earthling mechanic named Charlene 'Charley' Davidson, and together they fight the alien menace on our planet, with hopes of one day returning to their own.

Earlier this year, The Nacelle Company obtained the rights to Rick Ungar's toon, which aired its final episode 27 years ago.

Through his company Maximum Effort, Reynolds will co-produce the series with streamer Fubo, along with Nacelle, which is also creating a toy line from the IP.

"Some people know that I am a motorcycle enthusiast, so it was only natural for us to jump on board," Reynolds says of the "cult classic."

