CHRISTUS earns national recognition for cardiac patient care

CHRISTUS earns national recognition for cardiac patient carePosted/updated on: July 21, 2023 at 2:15 pm
TYLER – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital and Louis and Peaches Owen Heart
Hospital have earned the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data
Registry Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital is one of just 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the award
and one of just 32 in Texas.
“Earning this prestigious recognition represents a commitment to our community and our
ongoing commitment to excellence in cardiac care,” said Deb Chelette, vice president of
cardiovascular services. “To be recognized by the American College of Cardiology is a true
honor and reinforces our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”’
The award recognizes the dedication and success in implementing and achieving a higher
standard of care for all cardiac patients as outlined by the American College of
Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations. ’
“Receiving this recognition represents not only our quality, but also our commitment as a system
and as a team, from everyone in the emergency department, to our prehospital partners, the cath
lab, and into our world-class heart hospital,” said Jamie Moore, clinical director, Cardiovascular
Center of Excellence at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System.’“We work as one
team for your heart.”