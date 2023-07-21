CHRISTUS earns national recognition for cardiac patient care

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2023 at 2:15 pm

TYLER – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital and Louis and Peaches Owen Heart

Hospital have earned the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data

Registry Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital is one of just 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the award

and one of just 32 in Texas.

“Earning this prestigious recognition represents a commitment to our community and our

ongoing commitment to excellence in cardiac care,” said Deb Chelette, vice president of

cardiovascular services. “To be recognized by the American College of Cardiology is a true

honor and reinforces our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”’

The award recognizes the dedication and success in implementing and achieving a higher

standard of care for all cardiac patients as outlined by the American College of

Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations. ’

“Receiving this recognition represents not only our quality, but also our commitment as a system

and as a team, from everyone in the emergency department, to our prehospital partners, the cath

lab, and into our world-class heart hospital,” said Jamie Moore, clinical director, Cardiovascular

Center of Excellence at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System.’“We work as one

team for your heart.”

