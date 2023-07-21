Today is Friday July 21, 2023
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2023 at 9:40 am
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car. The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles. A police statement Thursday says officers responded to a trouble call and found the girl in distress. Police say witnesses had seen her hold up the sign and they called 911. Detectives determined the girl was abducted July 6 in San Antonio, Texas, and was sexually assaulted while being brought to California. Sixty-one-year-old Steven Robert Sabalan of Cleburne, Texas, was arrested. It’s not immediately known if he has an attorney.



