Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2023 at 9:02 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The Deepest Breath: Watch the documentary that left Sundance Film Festival audiences gasping for air.

Sweet Magnolias: Transport yourself to the town of Serenity to catch all the surprises in store for season three.

They Cloned Tyrone: John Boyega and Jamie Foxx team up to unravel a government conspiracy.

Hulu
Justified: City Primeval: Ever wonder what happened to Raylan Givens after Justified ended? You can find out in the new series Justified: City Primeval.

Praise Petey: Check out this animated series about Petey, a New York City "it" girl, who loses everything until a mysterious gift from her father gives her a fresh start.

Starz
Minx: The Bottom Dollar crew is back for season 2.

Apple TV+
Stephen Curry: Underrated: Through a seamless blend of archival footage and captivating interviews, witness Stephen Curry's evolution from an undersized college player at a small-town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion.

Peacock
Love Island USA: Dive into the tropical paradise of Fiji as a fresh batch of irresistibly attractive singles embarks on a romantic quest for love in a breathtaking villa.

Happy streaming!

