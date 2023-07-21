Vikings rookie Jordan Addison cited for going 140 in 55 mph zone

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2023 at 6:22 am

ByKEVIN SEIFERT

Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison was cited Thursday morning for speed and reckless driving after an officer clocked him driving 140 mph on a freeway just outside of St. Paul, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Addison, 21, the No. 23 pick of the draft, was not arrested, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In a statement, the Vikings said: “We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.”

According to the police report, a patrol officer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 just after 3 a.m. when they “observed a driver in a Lamborghini Urus traveling 140 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.” The trooper made a traffic stop and identified Addison as the driver.

In Minnesota, drivers who are cited for speeds in excess of 100 mph can have their licenses revoked for at least six months.

Vikings rookies are due to report to training camp Sunday, with veterans reporting next Tuesday and the first on-field work set for Wednesday. Addison, who missed most of the team’s offseason program because of a minor injury, was set to compete for a starting role in the Vikings’ three-receiver formations.

Go Back