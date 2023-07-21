Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic breaks foot by kicking water cooler

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2023 at 6:21 am

ByESPN.com news

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic broke a bone in his left foot kicking a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout during Wednesday’s loss.

Kelenic, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, was seen in a walking boot one day after he kicked the cooler following a strikeout in the ninth inning of the 6-3 defeat to the Minnesota Twins.

Apologetic and fighting through tears, Kelenic told reporters that he took “full responsibility” for his reaction.

“I made a mistake. I let the emotions get the best of me there. I just feel terrible, especially for the guys,” said Kelenic, who is hitting .252 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs in 90 games this season. “… It’s on me. It just can’t happen.”

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Kelenic will be out for an extended period but did not estimate a specific timeframe. The team doesn’t believe surgery will be needed.

“I think it’s a learning lesson for him. For all players,” Servais said. “Players get frustrated when they’re not getting the results they’re looking for. But you’ve got to be able to control your emotions and that’s part of being a professional. Last night he let it get the best of him and it affects all of us.”

With two runners on in the ninth inning Wednesday, Kelenic had a nine-pitch at-bat against closer Jhoan Duran that included fouling off several fastballs of 103 and 104 mph. Kelenic struck out looking on a breaking ball and expressed his frustration by kicking the cooler when he returned to the dugout.

He underwent X-rays that revealed the fracture.

Seattle recalled outfielder Cade Marlowe from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move. Marlowe, 26, will make his major league debut against the Twins on Thursday, hitting eighth and starting in left field.

The Mariners acquired Kelenic from the Mets as part of a trade in December 2018 that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York. Kelenic, 24, is hitting .201 with 32 home runs and 105 RBIs in 237 career games with Seattle.

Marlowe has batted .255 with 1 home run, 47 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 63 games with Tacoma this season. He hit safely in 22 of his past 24 games.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back