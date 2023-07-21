Today is Friday July 21, 2023
A flag carried by a Japanese soldier who was killed during World War II is returning to his family

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2023 at 4:17 am
CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – A flag carried by a Japanese soldier killed in action during World War II is returning to the man’s family. Known as a Good Luck Flag, it was displayed for 29 years at the USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas. The museum handed the flag over Thursday to the Obon Society, a nonprofit organization that has returned about 500 similar flags to descendants of Japanese servicemen killed during the war. The flag will be returned to the two sons and daughter of Shigeyoshi Mutsuda to be united with the remains of Mutsuda’s widow, who died recently at the age of 102.



