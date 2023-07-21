American Airlines rides travel boom to $1.3 billion profit in the second quarter as fuel prices drop

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2023 at 4:16 am

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines reported a $1.3 billion profit for the second quarter, continuing the run of strong results from the nation’s airlines. The results Thursday beat Wall Street expectations. American and other airlines are getting a boost from strong ticket sales as travel recovers from the pandemic. And they are being helped by a huge drop in the cost of jet fuel. American is also raising its forecast of earnings for the full year. But the airline faces much higher labor costs. CEO Robert Isom says American will match a United deal that sharply raises pilot pay.

