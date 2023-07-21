Today is Friday July 21, 2023
Texas is largest state to leave bipartisan national effort to prevent voter fraud

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2023 at 4:15 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas is becoming the largest state to resign from a bipartisan, multistate effort to prevent voter fraud. The exit Thursday makes Texas the ninth GOP-led state to leave the initiative since 2022. Known as the Electronic Registration Information Center, the group has been targeted by conspiracy theories in recent years surrounding its funding and purpose. In other states, Republicans officials have cited different reasons for their exit and have said they are working on an alternate system for sharing data among individual states.



