US worried about well-being of American soldier who ran across border as North Korea remains silent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is deeply concerned about the well-being of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the heavily armed North Korea border earlier this week. Administration officials say North Korea has yet to respond to U.S. requests for basic information about the AWOL soldier, Pvt. Travis King. U.S. officials also said that the history of rough treatment of Americans detained by North Koreans is now top of mind. The American ran into North Korea this week while on a civilian tour of a border village. Meanwhile, North Korea’s defense minister suggested on Thursday that the docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine in South Korea could be grounds for a nuclear attack.



