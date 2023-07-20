Today is Thursday July 20, 2023
Tentative deal reached between producers and Broadway theater workers ahead of looming strike deadline

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2023 at 4:45 pm
Getty Images

Just hours after the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, announced it was voting on a strike authorization, it looks like the show will go on. 

According to a press release from the union representing more than 1,500 set dressers, wardrobe workers and makeup artists working on Broadway and in touring productions, the IATSE announced a tentative deal has been reached between its reps, The Broadway League and Disney-owned Buena Vista Theatrical, producers of such Tony winners as The Lion King on Broadway.

The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry.

The deal for the so-called Pink Contract was reached Thursday afternoon, ahead of a deadline that could have seen workers start striking as early as Friday morning.

The agreement is "pending ratification by the bargaining unit" of the union, which represents 168,000 technicians, artisans and craftspeople throughout the entire entertainment industry.

