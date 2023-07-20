Today is Thursday July 20, 2023
Oh “Baby”: See Kim Kardashian in teaser to upcoming ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2023 at 4:05 pm
ABC News

FX released a teaser to American Horror Story: Delicate, the next installment of the acclaimed horror anthology — and the first to star Kim Kardashian — on Thursday.

The creepy teaser is set to a version of "Rock A-Bye Baby" and opens with an almost Busby Berkeley kaleidoscopic image of a spinning circle of dancers in white wigs. The dancers are intercut with creepy images of in vitro fertilization, baby crib mobiles and a bird's nest dropping an egg.

Also shown in turn, wearing matching white wigs and mirrored sunglasses, are Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim, who is shown at the teaser's close with a baby swaddled in her arms.

Delicate is being compared to the thriller classic Rosemary's Baby, and centers on a woman in the public eye who is convinced darker forces are sabotaging her pregnancy journey. The title is a reference to its apparent source material, Danielle Valentine's thriller novel Delicate Condition.

Cast members also include Pose's Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Hellraiser's Odessa A’zion and The Resident veteran Matt Czuchry.

No debut date for season 12 of American Horror Story was shown on the teaser.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



