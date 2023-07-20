The pathology of forfeited trust.

Two high-level IRS employees who appeared this week before the House Oversight Committee under the (promised) protections of the Whistleblower Protection Act gave jaw-dropping testimony.

IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and IRS criminal investigator Joseph Ziegler offered detailed and very credible testimony saying that President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, received millions of dollars from foreign sources, evaded the taxes on that income and has been shown unusual deference and leniency by the IRS and the Department of Justice.

Of particular concern for Shapley and Ziegler is the DOJ’s apparent stonewalling of their investigations in ways contrary to the policies and procedures that would be applied to any other U.S. taxpayer whose father wasn’t President of the United States from the Democratic Party.

But another – and much more troubling – concern is official corruption. What exactly did Hunter Biden do to earn those millions other than provide access by (often hostile) foreign governments to the highest levels of the United States government?

Democrats are in a tizzy over this week’s testimony and as they now do when in a tizzy, they’re shrieking, “But what about Trump?”

It’s a ridiculous defense that the Dems would reject if the shoe were on the other foot. But for the sake of argument, let’s examine ‘Trump Whataboutism’ anyway using this mind exercise.

Imagine if America’s medical testing laboratories were run by the same people who run the Department of Justice. Imagine that they’re in charge of the lab processes that measure your cholesterol, your blood sugar, your PSA and all of the other parameters that tell you whether you’re healthy or if you need serious medical attention.

Then, imagine that they manipulate those processes to produce different results depending upon their own arbitrary beliefs concerning who is being tested.

Under this imaginary scenario, two people with the same elevated A1C could receive two different diagnoses. What, then, would be the value of lab testing? Who would then trust the medical profession? Who would bother with getting a physical? What would be the cost in terms of a precipitous drop in public health?

Elevated A1C is either a strong indicator of diabetes or it’s not. It can’t be one way for one person and another way for someone else.

Although this analogy isn’t exact, it’s close enough. Like our fictional lab technicians manipulating lab results for their own malign purposes, DOJ personnel are manipulating the justice system for theirs.

If Donald Trump stands credibly accused of criminally mishandling classified material, then so, too, does Hillary Clinton. Either you prosecute them both or you prosecute neither.

If the Jan. 6 Capitol riot constituted an attack on democracy, then so, too, did the BLM riots that wracked American cities in the summer of 2020. Either you prosecute the BLM rioters along with the January 6 rioters or you prosecute no one.

To do anything else brings with it the certainty of losing the trust of the American people.

Forfeit public trust in medical testing and people will die. Forfeit public trust in justice and America will die.

The former is a fictional threat. The latter is all too real.

